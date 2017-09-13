Memphis based cookie company is expanding

Whimsy Cookie Company, the popular pink bake shop on Memphis’ Poplar Avenue, is adding more retail locations to the map.



Under the umbrella of Pink Laurie Brands, LLC, the next chapter of Whimsy cookies will open its first franchised location at 401 S. Bowman Rd., Little Rock, Arkansas, 72211 in November 2017.



“Whimsy cookies are a quality product and one that has seen success and a demand for additional locations,” shared Aaron Suriff, Managing Member of Pink Laurie Brands and husband to Whimsy Cookie Company co-owner, Laurie Suriff. “Pink Laurie Brands has streamlined and upgraded the original store concept to make it a replicable model for equal success in new and larger markets.”



Whimsy Cookie Company is nationally known for its hand-crafted sugar cookies, creative designs and meticulous attention to detail. Clientele ranges from birthday parties to corporate accounts, such as FedEx. Whimsy cookies have been critically acclaimed by authors Emily Giffin and Maya Angelou and among celebrities such Tim McGraw, Reese Witherspoon, Miranda Lambert, Emma Thompson, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski.

“I never would have thought an idea that started in my kitchen with my mother’s sugar cookie recipe would become what it is today,” shared Laurie Suriff, co-owner of the original Whimsy Cookie Co. location. “It is obviously something I take personally and am very passionate about, so I am excited to see it grow. Of course, I will continue to play an integral part in making sure every store upholds the success, culture, and quality that the original store has set.”



For more info on the cookie shop visit www.pinklaurie.com.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.