'Awkward girl' becomes Covergirl

Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Issa Ray. The Insecure and Awkward Black Girl creator and actress was recently named the newest face of Covergirl cosmetics.

Of course, the actress shared her excitement on social media:

In all my awkward, black years I never imagined I'd be a @COVERGIRL! SO honored & SO excited. Visit @COVERGIRL to learn more #COVERGIRLMADE pic.twitter.com/8OiXHi4q13 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 12, 2017

According to Time.com, Rae is the first black woman to create and star in a premium cable series.

