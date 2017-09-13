'No cause for alarm' over reportedly fake cop

A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed.

The post suggests the man pulling over cars is posing as a law enforcement officer.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said there is no cause for alarm.

He said his deputies pulled the white SUV over Wednesday morning. The department has identified the driver and is now investigating the matter.

"The white vehicle from the picture was stopped this morning by one of my deputies near the intersection of Hwy 305-306. We have positively identified the driver. The investigation into this matter is ongoing but I wanted the people to know that we feel there is now no cause for alarm. Further information will be provided as we go forward. If anyone has any information concerning this individual portraying himself as a law enforcement officer please contact us at (662)562-4434."

WMC Action News 5's Kendall Kirkham is digging deeper into the case. She's working to figure out if investigators believe the SUV's driver was pretending to be an officer, and if so, why they did not arrest him. She'll have a full report tonight at 5.

