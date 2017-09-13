Influential Memphis pastor Dwight Montgomery dies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Influential Memphis pastor Dwight Montgomery dies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An influential Memphis pastor died.

Dwight Montgomery, pastor of Annesdale Cherokee Baptist Church, passed way Wednesday.

In addition to being pastor at his church, Montgomery also served as president of Memphis SCLC.

His tenure as a Memphis leader was marked by his passion to fight for affordable healthcare, high quality schools, affordable housing, workers' rights, and civil rights.

