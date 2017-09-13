83-year-old missing in Hardeman County

Hardeman County Sheriff's Office issued a silver alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

Deputies said James Perry, 83, has Alzheimer's and has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Perry went missing from his home on Hollywood Acres Lane in Bolivar around 11 a.m. They believe he left on foot in an unknown direction.

Perry is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 140 pounds, and is bald with some grey hair on the side and had a mustache.

Perry was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and white, red, and blue Adidas shoes.

If you know where he may be, call 731-658-3971 Option #2.

