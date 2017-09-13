'Hero Day' gives girls a chance to be firefighters

A woman says an incident Saturday at Overton Park made her afraid for her life and too scared to ever go back.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
An influential Memphis pastor died.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a motel near Graceland.More >>
Memphis' top firefighter is hoping to inspire young girls to think outside the box when deciding on their future.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
LSU Health researchers and scientists believe they have found a way to potentially prevent and treat obesity and diabetes.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
