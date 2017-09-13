Man threatens, pulls gun on woman at dog park

A woman says an incident Saturday at Overton Park made her afraid for her life and too scared to ever go back.

The woman, whose asked not to be identified for her safety, said she went to Overton Park dog park with her pit bull around 4:30 p.m.

Her dog Taz went over to a German Shepard, and the two dogs started barking at each other.

This angered the German Shepard's owner, who pulled out a baton.

"He just all of a sudden… took out one of them sticks and just started beating my dog upside the head,” she said.

She then got into a heated argument with the man.

"He got to cussing and saying all type of stuff,” she said.

The situation quickly escalated when she went to pick up a stick to defend herself and Taz.

"He had pulled out the gun and said, ‘I'll kill you,’" she said.

The incident happened with many witnesses around, including children. The woman said she's never going back to the park.

According to the police report, the man could face an aggravated assault charge.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.