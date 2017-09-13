Man found shot to death at Whitehaven motel

Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday at a motel in Whitehaven.

Officials said a man was found shot to death on the second floor at Americas Best Value Inn on Springbrook Avenue near Interstate-55 at about 1:20 p.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This isn’t the first shooting death at the motel. Several months ago, an employee, who was related to the owners, was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

