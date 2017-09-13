Victim found shot to death at motel - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Victim found shot to death at motel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a motel near Graceland.

Officials said the victim was found shot to death at Americas Best Value Inn on Springbrook Avenue at about 1:20 p.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.

We have a crew on the scene. Stay tuned for more updates.

