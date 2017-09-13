Man shot in Parkway Village neighborhood - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in Parkway Village neighborhood

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in the Parkway Village neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Chochese Road near Claudette Road. 

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a black and orange shirt/jacket.

