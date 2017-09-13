Amber Alert canceled, TN 3-month-old found safe

The Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old boy in East Tennessee has been canceled.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Russell Roysden was found safe in Morgan County.

TBI said Russell was kidnapped by his non-custodial father, Jerry Roysden, out of Wartburg, TN, in Morgan County. Wartburg is about 350 miles east of Memphis; it's nearly 45 miles west of Knoxville.

Officials have not said if Jerry Roysden has been taken into custody yet.

Jerry is 56 years old. TBI said he has a violent criminal history. He's described as standing 6-foot and weighing 170 pounds; he has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.