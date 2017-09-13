Study: Memphis 6th best city for jobs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study: Memphis 6th best city for jobs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A new study has ranked Memphis as the sixth best city in the nation for jobs.

According to the Glassdoor study, the Bluff City has 42,347 job openings, with a median base salary of $41,200.

The study found the jobs in most demand are physical therapist, software engineer, and maintenance technician.

Pittsburgh ranked first, followed by Indianapolis and Kansas City.

