Study: Memphis 6th best city for jobs

A new study has ranked Memphis as the sixth best city in the nation for jobs.

According to the Glassdoor study, the Bluff City has 42,347 job openings, with a median base salary of $41,200.

The study found the jobs in most demand are physical therapist, software engineer, and maintenance technician.

Pittsburgh ranked first, followed by Indianapolis and Kansas City.

