Study: Memphis 6th best city for jobs

The Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old boy in East Tennessee has been canceled.More >>
Multiple people were injured in a shooting on Morehead Street in the New Chicago area.More >>
Mid-South pastors are uniting against Confederate statues in Memphis.More >>
A new study has ranked Memphis as the sixth best city in the nation for jobs.More >>
An influential Memphis pastor died.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
Hurricane Irma destroyed country music star Kenny Chesney's St. John home, and Wrightsville Beach native Kate Hanna was inside while it happened.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
