MPD: 5 people shot, 1 struck by vehicle in North Memphis shooting

Memphis police said at least six people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened on Morehead Street near Chelsea Avenue in New Chicago around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

MPD said a woman was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center. A man was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police also said there were five total people were shot, four adults and one 17-year-old, and a 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle. The 17-year-old is in non-critical condition.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.

