MPD: 5 people shot, 1 struck by vehicle in North Memphis shooting

Memphis police said at least two people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.More >>
An influential Memphis pastor has died. Dwight Montgomery, pastor of Annesdale Cherokee Baptist Church, passed away Wednesday morning at St. Francis Hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.More >>
A man was shot in the Parkway Village neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old boy in East Tennessee has been canceled.More >>
Mid-South pastors are uniting against Confederate statues in Memphis.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The 24 note melody sends anyone within ear shot into a mindset of remembrance and honor, and that is exactly what happened when an Oak Grove student played his rendition of the piece.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A group of tourists, including eight from southwest Ohio, were trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area last week.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
