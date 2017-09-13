MPD: 5 people shot, 1 struck by vehicle in North Memphis shooting

MPD: 5 people shot, 1 struck by vehicle in North Memphis shootin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police said at least six people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened on Morehead Street near Chelsea Avenue in New Chicago around 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

MPD said a woman was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center. A man was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

Police also said there were five total people were shot, four adults and one 17-year-old, and a 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle. The 17-year-old is in non-critical condition.

