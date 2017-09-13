WATCH LIVE: Multiple people injured in North Memphis shooting

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened on Morehead Street near Chelsea Avenue in New Chicago around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Details are still limited at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.