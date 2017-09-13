WATCH LIVE: Multiple people injured in North Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WATCH LIVE: Multiple people injured in North Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened on Morehead Street near Chelsea Avenue in New Chicago around 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

Details are still limited at this time. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available. 

