City council members respond to threats over statues

Memphis City Council members are under fire for their push to remove Confederate statues from city parks.

Some days there have been large protests over the statues. On other days, you'll find Susan Penn standing by herself, holding her sign.

She wants the Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue removed.

“It symbolizes racial violence,” Penn said.

She was shocked when she learned someone named "Michael" sent a message the Memphis City Council regarding Confederate statues:

“Michael, that doesn't get us anywhere,” said City Councilman Martavious Jones.

A city council staff member fired back, writing:

I think this dude needs something better to do at 445am #ConfederateStatues pic.twitter.com/ZMnBTRrHgD — Memphis City Council (@MEM_Council) September 13, 2017

Jones said he wasn't too phased by the comments.

“This is a very emotional topic for a lot of people on both sides,” he said.“ I didn't take that particular threat too seriously,”

He said he and the council have received similar emails, but none too threatening. He added if necessary, law enforcement can get involved.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Tennessee Historical Commission to make a decision on removing the Confederate statues. They meet in October.

“I think it's kind of a cowardly way to relay your statement,” Penn said.

