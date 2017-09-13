Memphis police stop potential runaway suspect by jumping into vehicle

A Memphis police officer had to jump into a pickup truck and put it in park to stop a suspect from getting away.

The incident happened Tuesday night on South Hollywood Street near Milton Avenue.

Police said 19-year-old Walter O'Neal was wanted on felony warrants, and when they pulled over the truck he was riding in, he tried to hide something in the back seat then jumped up front to drive away.

An officer was able to get O'Neal into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

