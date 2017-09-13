Redbirds win Game 1 of PCL Championship Series

The Memphis Redbirds won game one of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, beating El Paso 6-4 at AutoZone Park on Wednesday.

The 'Birds jump out to a 4-0 lead, but needed 2 runs in the 8th to seal the victory.

Patrick Wisdom was the hitting star for Memphis, going 2-3 at the plate with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

Former Mississippi State star Dakota Hudson picked up the win on the mound.

Game 2 of the best of 5 series is set for first pitch 12:05 p.m. Thursday at AutoZone Park.

It'll be the final baseball game played at the Zone this season. The Series shifts to El Paso for games 3-5 (if necessary).

If the Redbirds make it, the Triple-A-Championship Series between the PCL and the International League will be played in Scranton, PA.

