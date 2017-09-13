MPD searches for robbery suspect who posed as customer

Memphis police need your help identifying a robbery suspect from an incident.

On Sept. 13 at 7 a.m., the Governors Inn on Mt. Moriah was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect.

During the robbery, the suspect posed as a customer wanting a room and then entered a service door behind the counter and robbed an employee at gunpoint.

If you know who this suspect is or have any information concerning this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

