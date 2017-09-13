Downtown Memphis trolley lines now on

The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13.

MATA flipped the switch to turn the lines on, which means the public should take care to avoid the live wires.

This is a crucial step in getting the steel-wheel trolleys back to downtown

Even though the line is live, the trolleys are not back yet. They are expected to return by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.