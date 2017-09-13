Downtown Memphis trolley lines now on

The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13.More >>
Memphis police need your help identifying a robbery suspect from an incident.
Dwight Montgomery, pastor of Annesdale Cherokee Baptist Church, passed away Wednesday morning at St. Francis Hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.
A Memphis police officer had to jump into a pickup truck and put it in park to stop a suspect from getting away.
Memphis police said at least six people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
