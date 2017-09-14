Norvell prepared for 'showtime' against UCLA

With UCLA coming to the Bluff City this weekend, It's 'Showtime' for the Memphis Tigers.

That's how Tiger players and coaches are looking at Saturday's meeting at the Liberty Bowl.

The Tigers and Bruins have played only once before, a 2014 thriller at the Rose Bowl that ended with the Bruins winning 42-35.

This year, the Bruins bring in a top 25 team from the PAC 12 Conference, with early Heisman Trophy Candidate Josh Rosen at quarterback and a national audience on ABC.

It's just what Tigers head coach Mike Norvell wants.

"It's a brand opponent. It's one that's nationally known," Norvell said. "Coming in and getting to have this home game against a really good team is something that our community is excited about. I've used the term 'showcase' multiple times because that's what I do believe it is."

Kickoff for the Tigers and Bruins is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

