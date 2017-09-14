Randolph given community service for pot bust

ZBO Pleads No Contest to Pot Possession

Former Memphis Grizzlies Forward Zach Randolph pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles court officials dropped the charges and give him 150 hours of community service.

Randolph was arrested at an LA Street party last month and charged with possession of about two pounds of pot.

Randolph signed as a free agent with the Sacramento Kings after playing 8 years with Memphis.

