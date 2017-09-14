Collierville makes pitch to Amazon, Tennessee Task Force 1 in the Florida Keys, Sunshine returns, Holly Bobo's remains discovery dominate day 3 of trial

Good Thursday morning!

The Town of Collierville wants to woo Amazon so the company will build its second headquarters in the Shelby County Suburb. We'll talk about the pitch and what that would mean for Memphis and the Mid-South on #WMC5.

We have an update on Tennessee Task force 1. It's an 80 member team made up of firefighters, doctors, engineers, and dogs who were deployed to Key West, Florida one of the hardest hit areas from Irma. Hear from one of the leaders this morning.

Great news if you are looking for a job here in the Mid-South. A new study has Memphis ranked sixth best city in the nation if you are looking for a job. We'll talk about the the numbers and the pay associated with them this morning.

On day 3 of the Zach Adams trial...Jurors heard about the moment when the remains of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo were discovered ending YEARS of searching. We'll update you on the trial this morning.

Memphis Reverend and activist Dwight Montgomery has died. Montgomery was a respected faith leader in the city promoting peace. He was elected the president of the Memphis chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2004. We'll look back at his life this morning.

Sunshine returns to the Mid-South! Mild temps too with highs in the mid 80s. Details on the day and what to expect this weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

