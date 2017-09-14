Collierville makes pitch to Amazon, Tennessee Task Force 1 in the Florida Keys, Sunshine returns, Holly Bobo's remains discovery dominate day 3 of trial

Good Thursday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
The Town of Collierville wants to woo Amazon so the company will build its second headquarters in the Shelby County Suburb. We'll talk about the pitch and what that would mean for Memphis and the Mid-South on #WMC5.
We have an update on Tennessee Task force 1. It's an 80 member team made up of firefighters, doctors, engineers, and dogs who were deployed to Key West, Florida one of the hardest hit areas from Irma. Hear from one of the leaders this morning.
Great news if you are looking for a job here in the Mid-South. A new study has Memphis ranked sixth best city in the nation if you are looking for a job. We'll talk about the the numbers and the pay associated with them this morning.
On day 3 of the Zach Adams trial...Jurors heard about the moment when the remains of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo were discovered ending YEARS of searching. We'll update you on the trial this morning.
Memphis Reverend and activist Dwight Montgomery has died. Montgomery was a respected faith leader in the city promoting peace. He was elected the president of the Memphis chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2004. We'll look back at his life this morning.
Weather:
Sunshine returns to the Mid-South! Mild temps too with highs in the mid 80s. Details on the day and what to expect this weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
MPD: 5 people shot, 1 struck by vehicle in North Memphis shooting
Bobo Trial: Emotional day one testimony culminates with Holly's mother
Memphis police stop potential runaway suspect by jumping into vehicle
WATCH: South Main Trolley Night interview
Teacher compares lack of SCS salary increases to Hitler's teachings
Join us as we get going on this Thursday morning!! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news, weather and traffic.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13.More >>
Memphis police need your help identifying a robbery suspect from an incident.More >>
Dwight Montgomery, pastor of Annesdale Cherokee Baptist Church, passed away Wednesday morning at St. Francis Hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.More >>
A Memphis police officer had to jump into a pickup truck and put it in park to stop a suspect from getting away.More >>
Memphis police said at least six people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
