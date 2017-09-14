15-year-old missing after walking from home

Memphis Police department is searching for a 15-year-old that may have ran away with her boyfriend.

Police said Miranda Odom was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Odom walked out of her home on Faxon Avenue. She is believed to be with her 17-year-old boyfriend Joshua or Jordan Duggins.

Odom is 5-feet-3, 130 pounds, with red/brown hair, hazel eyes, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

