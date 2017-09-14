MFD puts out fire at 201 Poplar after clothes set ablaze - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD puts out fire at 201 Poplar after clothes set ablaze

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department was called to 201 Poplar in Downtown Wednesday night.

Fire crews said someone set clothes on fire around 11 p.m.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation; one was taken to the hospital.

It's unknown if anyone was arrested for the fire.

