Bobo trial day 4: Thursday expected to be 'long day'

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.

Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.

Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.

Zach Adam's ex-girlfriend: 'He said he'd tie me up, like he did Holly Bobo'

Zach Adam's ex-girlfriend: 'He said he'd tie me up, like he did Holly Bobo'

Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.

Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.

More than a dozen people have testified over three days of trial as Zach Adams stands accused of abducting, raping, and killing Holly Bobo in 2011.

The first two days of the trial called to the stand those close to Adams and Bobo. Holly's mother collapsed during her emotional testimony, while the ex-girlfriend of Adams testified that he threatened to kill her "like he did Holly Bobo."

Day three brought personal items and remains into the picture.

Prosecutors called up each person that found Holly's lunchbox, underwear, cell phone, SIM card, and remains.

Holly went missing in April 2011; her remains were found in September 2014. A skull with a gunshot hole, seven ribs, and 10 teeth were found deep in the woods in Decatur County.

After a quicker day three, the judge expects Thursday to be a long day in court.

Jason Autry is one of the prosecutors' star witnesses. He was friends with Zach Adams, Dylan Adams, and Shayne Austin. He is also charged in the murder of Holly Bobo. It's unknown when he will take the stand, but he is expected to speak in the case.

The trial will be streaming all day on WMCActionNews5.com, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.