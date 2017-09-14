Bobo trial day 4: Thursday expected to be 'long day'

Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A 29-year-old woman who was being held on shoplifting charge has died after she was found unresponsive in a Mississippi jail.More >>
A 29-year-old woman who was being held on shoplifting charge has died after she was found unresponsive in a Mississippi jail.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
A woman says an incident Saturday at Overton Park made her afraid for her life and too scared to ever go back.More >>
A woman says an incident Saturday at Overton Park made her afraid for her life and too scared to ever go back.More >>
More than a dozen people have testified over three days of trial as Zach Adams stands accused of abducting, raping, and killing Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
More than a dozen people have testified over three days of trial as Zach Adams stands accused of abducting, raping, and killing Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
Memphis Police department is searching for a 15-year-old that may have run away with her boyfriend.More >>
Memphis Police department is searching for a 15-year-old that may have run away with her boyfriend.More >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>