Mother killed, 6 more injured after brawl leads to shooting

A woman was killed during an incident that injured six others in North Memphis on Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department said five people were shot on Morehead Street around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. That woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Four others, a 26-year-old woman, 17-year-old girl, 20-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man, were all rushed to the hospital by someone driving a personal car.

Witnesses said a large fight broke out between several women when two men fired shots into the crowd.

As this was happening, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a blue Chevy Malibu as she tried to run away. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

In addition, another 32-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

At this point, the 20-year-old man is in critical condition; all others have been upgraded to non-critical condition or have been released from the hospital.

Investigators believe all the people involved knew each other.

MPD has not revealed any information about the suspects other than one of the men is 23 years old.

"It's a great loss,” said Joycelyn Tatum. “It's hard, innocent people getting killed for no reason."

Tatum says her niece, 35-year-old Latonia Henneghan, was not involved in a fight in the middle of this north Memphis street that led to her death.

The mother of four children, the youngest 7 months old, was shot after several girls got into a fight. Someone pulled out a gun and started shooting on Morehead in North Memphis.

"Tonia was a beautiful person,” Tatum said. “Nothing you couldn't ask her she wouldn't."

A memorial is near evidence of what happened with medical gloves nearby. It is not clear exactly what the fight was about.

But Tonya Johnson, who grew up with Henneghan, said it was not about gangs or drugs as some bystanders said Wednesday night.

"That's a lie,” Johnson said. “That is untrue, it’s no drugs and no gang relations to that incident or anything on this street."

Police say six people were shot in the melee and one person, a 14-year-old girl who was standing near the scene, was hit by a speeding car leaving the area.

Tameka Brown, 17, was one of the victims who was shot.

"It's tragic to see all of this shooting," said Brown’s friend Jalen Walker.

Walker said she is expected to recover, but he doesn't understand all of the violence.

"Everybody got to come together to stop the violence, stop the killing, got to come to an end," Walker said.

Police believe most of the suspects and victims know each other. No suspects have been named at this point.

Officials will release more details when they are available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.