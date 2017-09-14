Woman killed, 6 more injured after brawl leads to shooting

A woman was killed during an incident that injured six others in North Memphis on Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department said five people were shot on Morehead Street around 6 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. That woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Four others, a 26-year-old woman, 17-year-old girl, 20-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man, were all rushed to the hospital by someone driving a personal car.

Witnesses said a large fight broke out between several women when two men fired shots into the crowd.

As this was happening, a 14-year-old girl was hit hit by a blue Chevy Malibu as she was running away. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

In addition, another 32-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

At this point, the 20-year-old man is in critical condition; all others have been upgraded to non-critical condition or have been released from the hospital.

Police believe each victim and suspect knew each other.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspect other than one of the men is 23 years old.

Officials will release more details when they are available.

