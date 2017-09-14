Woman found dead in Alcorn County Jail 3 days after shoplifting arrest

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) - A 29-year-old woman who was being held on shoplifting charge has died after she was found unresponsive in a Mississippi jail.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Alcorn County Jail employees did CPR on Bridget Marlar after she was found in her cell Aug. 27. She died Sept. 6 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that Marlar had not been convicted. She was jailed about three days before being found unresponsive.

An autopsy shows Marlar died of cardiopulmonary arrest, and Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones says there was no evidence of foul play. He says results of toxicology tests could take several weeks.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, which is standard practice for jail deaths.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.