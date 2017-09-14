Woman hit, killed by vehicle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman hit, killed by vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 7:15 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Hollywood Street.

The driver stayed on the scene. It's unclear if they will face any charges.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly