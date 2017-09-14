Memphis Made to start canning beers year-round

You can drink a Memphis favorite at home year round starting soon.

Memphis Made Brewing Company announced it will begin canning its beer year-round to be sold in the Memphis area.

The company will brew its popular Fireside Amber Ale into 12 ounce cans starting this month.

The brewery has canned its beer before, but this is the first time it will be sold permanently.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.