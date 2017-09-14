Maternity Fair at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital

Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital is hosting a maternity fair for expectant moms on Saturday, September 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be at the Pavilion on 7691 Poplar Avenue.

While there, families will be able to get prenatal information for expectant moms, tour the Pavilion, get car seat checks, and meet the maternity team.

There will also be door prizes, food and games for kids and the chance to win a car seat and stroller.

