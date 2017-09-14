Daughters remember mother who died after staying in Memphis hotel

The family of a Kentucky woman who died after visiting the Guest House at Graceland issued a warning to other families.

Linda Gail Godsey, 62, died in Late June after staying at the Memphis hotel and contracting Legionnaires disease.

She was in town with a group of girls from her family. All of them were in town to enjoy a trip to Graceland.

After the trip, they all got sick. The family is now suing the hotel.

"The thing we want people to know is the symptoms, be aware. Research it, see if there is an outbreak in the area. From what I see now, there was an outbreak before in Memphis," Godsey's daughter Shauna Spicer said.

Godsey's daughters said their mother was revered in their Kentucky community. She was an honest godly woman who volunteered her time at a local nursing home.

