Get your documents shredded for FREE

October will be your next opportunity for free document shredding.

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South announced its Secure Your ID Day will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, in the parking lot of The Commercial Appeal, 495 Union Avenue. From 9 a.m. to noon, BBB officials and volunteers will accept up to five bags or boxes per vehicle of old bank statements, tax files, medical records and other documents with sensitive personal information. The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, Shred It Memphis, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and The Commercial Appeal will co-sponsor the service.

WHAT TO SHRED AND WHEN:

* DEBIT/CREDIT CARD RECEIPTS. You should shred them as soon as you reconcile them with your statements.

* INVESTMENT DOCUMENTS. You should shred them three years after either the sale or dissolution of the investment.

* TAX DOCUMENTS. The conventional wisdom used to be to shred old tax files after seven years, but the IRS now recommends you shred your old tax returns and files three years after the date of each return.

* MEDICAL RECORDS. The Texas Medical Association recommended shredding medical records a minimum of seven years after the date of the patient's last treatment.

For home shredders, you should consider only cross-cutting shredders. They shred the paper into quarter-inch or less confetti. Do not use shredders that shred paper into pasta-like strands. Thieves will dumpster-dive for those strands and use software programs to piece them back together. Cross-cutting shredders run between $40-60 at most wholesale clubs.

