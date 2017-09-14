Former MPD officer gives disposition in wrongful death lawsuit

Former Memphis police officer Connor Schilling spoke in court Thursday morning.More >>
The family of a Kentucky woman who died after visiting the Guest House at Graceland issued a warning to other families.
Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital is hosting a maternity fair for expectant moms on Saturday, September 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
