Former MPD officer gives disposition in wrongful death lawsuit

Former Memphis police officer Connor Schilling spoke in court Thursday morning.

Schilling's appearance was part of a deposition in relation to a lawsuit pending against the city of Memphis and Schilling.

Schilling shot and killed Darius Stewart in July 2015 after a traffic stop.

Schilling detained Stewart for question. He said he did not handcuff Stewart because he did not pose a threat. The two then were involved in a struggle, and Schilling fired his gun, killing Stewart.

A grand jury decided not to indict Schilling in Stewart's death; instead, he only faced internal police charges for going against radio and handcuffing procedures.

Schilling retired in April 2016 after more than three years on the force when doctors said he was not physically or emotionally fit to be a police officer.

In July 2016, Stewart's family filed a $17 million wrongful death lawsuit and Schilling, the City of Memphis, Memphis Police Department, and former MPD Director Toney Armstrong.

