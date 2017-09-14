Police investigate sexual battery charges at Ole Miss fraternity

A sexual battery investigation in ongoing at a fraternity house on the University of Mississippi campus.

The incident in question allegedly happened last weekend inside the Chi Psi Lodge.

The Chi Psi fraternity chapter at Ole Miss is part of an ongoing investigation by university police.

A call came in late Friday night regarding an alleged sexual battery inside the fraternity lodge.

“It was not in a private residence within the fraternity so in the hallways maybe,” said Ole Miss Chief of Police Tim Potts.

Ole Miss police sent out a RebAlert for the suspect.

When police got there, the victim decided not to pursue charges, but action can still be taken through the university.

No one with the fraternity was available to interview, but they released the following statement:

“On Sept. 9, University Police responded to a call regarding sexual battery at the Chi Psi Lodge and, shortly after, UPD released a description of the subject via the RebAlert system that stated, ‘suspect is described as a white college-aged male, approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with a non-athletic build, dark medium length hair and wearing a white collared shirt.’”

Chi Psi President Phillip Katsadouros also released a statement in response to the UPD report on Sept. 12:

“Chi Psi fully cooperated with the investigation into the alleged incident Friday evening which resulted in the RebAlert that night. No members matched the description of the suspect… Chi Psi’s policies, as well as our philanthropic focus, seek to raise awareness of and eliminate sexual assault in all forms. We have a zero-tolerance stance… Chi Psi will continue to work with University officials and any further developments will be managed accordingly.”

"It worried me a little like my mom texted me and said are you OK," said sophomore Greta Elves.

Students like Elves said she and her friends take precautions to keep each other safe at parties.

“We make sure it's a group and we have a group text and make sure we're always like, ‘OK, where are you guys?’” Elves said.

Police said their main focus now is helping the victim.

“Making sure we get the personal resources to deal with the situation,” Chief Potts said. “The police report is second.”

Campus police encourage students to always stay in groups and they can always call the 24-hour safe walk program or download the Live Safe app that allows you to and your friends to track each other.

