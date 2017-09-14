FedEx volunteers fill care packages to deliver to soldiers during the holidays

Nearly 200 FedEx volunteers are showing their support for military families.

Hundreds of employees packed thousands of care packages Thursday morning on the University of Memphis campus for military men and women for a very special reason.

“Our troops in Southwest Asia, which is Iraq and Afghanistan, will get packages around the holidays,” said Tom Murrey, FedEx chairman of the Veterans Affinity Group.

It’s all part of the program FedEx Cares.

Murrey said right now, the group is working with the USO towards an 11,000-package goal, which is 5,000 more than last year.

“They got ambitious and they're giving us more but they got the right people to do it,” Murrey said. “So, you're not going get better people than FedEx to run a package operation.”

In these packages, you can find items like applesauce, hygiene products, and even headphones.

Veterans said things like this matter a lot to military personnel, who are often times far away from home.



On one of the lines is a veteran and FedEx employee Vita Greenlee. Her husband is also a veteran, and they have two sons in the Air Force.

She said she knows the impact these packages can have.

“These people aren't anywhere near their families,” Greenlee said. “They don't have the same comforts of life. Things we take for granted every day that we can go to the store and get they don't have. I know when I was in the military, getting a package was the biggest deal that there is, you know, having something from home.”

Troops can expect to get the packages in time for the holidays.

