Memphis-UCF game rescheduled for September 30

Memphis Football will play a different team on September 30 than they previously planned to play.

The team was scheduled to play Georgia State, but instead, the Tigers will play conference foe University of Central Florida.

Memphis and UCF had to postpone their game due to Hurricane Irma.

American Athletic Conference worked with both schools to get the game rescheduled. The conference determined that September 30 was the best option for rescheduling.

Memphis fans who purchased tickets to the Georgia State will have their purchases refunded. Call 901-678-2331 or visit the athletic ticket office for details.

