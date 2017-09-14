MS native wins first Emmy for 'This Is Us' performance

Gerald McRaney in "This Is Us" (Source: IMDB)

We are sending a High 5 to Mississippi native Gerald McRaney, who just won his first Emmy!

The Emmy came for his supporting role as “Dr. K” in NBC's hit show "This Is Us."

McRaney is 70 years old and is originally from Collins, Mississippi. He also attended Ole Miss.

Season two of "This is Us" returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 on WMC Action News 5.

