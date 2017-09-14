Woman claims MPD officer roughed her up for no reason

Lynette Hall said the day scarred her both physically and emotionally. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Allegations of misconduct by a Memphis Police officer are now being investigated by the department.

Thousands came to the Liberty Bowl on Saturday to enjoy the Southern Heritage Classic.

However, one woman who showed up there to work said her day was ruined after she was allegedly roughed up by a Memphis police officer.

"I definitely feel violated because I didn't do anything,” said Lynette Hall, who added the day scarred her both physically and emotionally.



Hall was on her way to the Liberty Bowl and preparing to set up her vending stand at the Southern Heritage Classic.

While stopped at Hollywood and Central waiting for the team buses to drive by, she said an officer told her to drive. When she refused, she said he cussed at her.

"He was like, ‘are you dumb? Are you *** dumb or something, go. I said go,’" Hall said.

After traffic passed, he pulled her over. According to Hall, he violently ripped her out of her car and put her in handcuffs, with her four children watching on and crying.

"He took me to the back of my rental car and he slammed me on the back of my trunk and kept putting force up against my back and against my shoulders constantly pushing me,” Hall said.

Hall said after officers intervened, the 45-year veteran of the force let her go without a citation.

In a statement, an MPD spokesperson said:

"We are aware of this complaint and an internal investigation is underway."

It's unclear if the officer will face any disciplinary action.

