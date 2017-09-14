Former MPD officer sued for shooting death makes first public appearance

Schilling, right, leaving after the hearing Thursday (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Former Memphis police officer Connor Schilling, who shot and killed a passenger during a traffic stop in July 2015, made his first public appearance since his retirement.

Schilling appeared at a deposition Thursday over a lawsuit against him for the death of 19-year-old Darrius Stewart.

With lawyers by his side and his hands in his pockets, Schilling showed no emotion.

This is the first time Schilling has appeared in public since he retired after he was not charged in the shooting.

Video shows Stewart fighting with the officer. For the very first time, Stewart's family came face-to-face with Schilling.

“I feel emotional right now,” said Stewart’s dad Henry Williams.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the room, but we spoke to Williams and his lawyers outside.

“It's crushing seeing your son's killer across from you,” Williams said.

“We're going to try to get to the root of the problem,” said Williams’ attorney Carlos Moore. “What happened that night, what went wrong and why he shot this man not once but twice.”

At a seven-hour deposition Thursday, Stewart's family's lawyers questioned Schilling and city attorneys.

Last July, Stewart's family filed a lawsuit for $17 million against Schilling, the city of Memphis, and MPD.

“We will leave no stone unturned in search of the truth,” Moore said.

A grand jury chose not to indict Schilling. He chose to retire last year, after doctors diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stewart's father said he wants closure, but said it's tough, especially after what he said Connor Schilling did not do at Thursday's deposition.

“I made eye contact but he didn't,” Williams said.

Schilling had no comment after the deposition, and his lawyers said now is not the appropriate time to comment.

Thursday was the first of many depositions for Schilling. WMC Action News 5 will continue following this case.

