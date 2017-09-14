Resident blames apartment managers for not getting mail

Imagine paying rent for an apartment and not being able to get your mail.

After months of complaining, Renee Bledsoe is sick of it.

Overall, Renee likes the Lynnfield Apartments, but there's just one major problem.

"The problem is the mailboxes!" Bledsoe said.

When you can open all the mailboxes without a key, you know something is wrong, and according to Bledsoe this isn't new.

"We have been having problems with the mailboxes ever since I've been here," she said.

Bledsoe and other residents have to go to the post office to pick up their mail, sometimes getting their letters and deliveries late or not at all because the postal service refuses to put mail in boxes that don't lock.

"I called management, and they told me that it's not their responsibility. It's the responsibility of the US Postal Service," Bledsoe said.

But that's not what the United States Postal Service told us in a statement:

"The mailboxes at 5900 Cedar Forrest Drive are owned by the Lynnfield Place Apartments management company. The Postal management team has been in close contact with the apartment's on-site management representatives to communicate the issues with the current condition of the mailboxes. It was our understanding new mailboxes were to have been in place at this point. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes the residents and look forward to a speedy resolution to this situation."

"Somebody is not in touch with someone, because as you can see we don't have new mailboxes," Bledsoe said.

We called the manager of the Lynnfield Apartments and were told they would call us back. We never received that call.

When we knocked on the leasing office, no one was there.

"They want the rent on time, we want what we're paying for!" Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe said that USPS told her that if this keeps up much longer, they won't hold her mail and will simply start returning it to the sender.

