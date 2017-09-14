Mary J. Blige concert at Landers Center postponed

The Mary J Blige concert originally scheduled Friday, Sept. 15 at the Landers Center in Southaven has been postponed.

Promoters said the show has been called off due to "unforeseen circumstances."

No other details were available, but a concert scheduled for Saturday in Georgia is also postponed.

Tickets were still be honored when a new date is announced.

