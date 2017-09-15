Redbirds take 2-0 lead in PCL Championship Series

In the Final Baseball Game of the Season at AutoZone Park on Thursday, the Memphis Redbirds go to the final out in extra innings against the El Paso Chihuahuas to get One Step Closer to the Pacific Coast League Championship.

Game 2 of the PCL Final is a war on the mound: Redbirds Kevin Hegret vs. El Paso's Bryan Rodriguez.

Both Pitchers kept the game scoreless for much of the contest.

Rodriguez goes 7 innings, giving up only 4 hits. Hegret goes 8 innings, giving up 4 hits and 1 walk--he also struck out 15 batters.

The game remains without a run till the 11th inning.

A man on and 2 outs for the Redbirds Adolis Garcia, and he ends it with a 2-run walk-off home run onto the bluff in left field.

Redbirds win it, 2-0.

Memphis skipper Stubby Clapp has this to say about Hegret's Big Day on the Hill.

"Our game plan going in was to just use all my stuff pretty early." Hegret says. "Just mixing and matching, and having the confidence in both my change-up and my curveball early. Late in the count. It didn't really matter. I think threw them off a little bit on what was coming and they started guessing a little bit. Which obviously played in my favor."



The Redbirds, who have not lost an extra inning game this season (now 13-0) make the 1,000 mile trek to El Paso for Game 3, plus 4 and 5 if necessary. First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday night.

