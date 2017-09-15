Tigers' Ferguson ready for UCLA

The biggest non-conference game of the season for the Memphis Tigers is on the horizon.

A visit by the 25th ranked UCLA Bruins is getting everyone's attention.

UCLA features flame thrower Josh Rosen, a Heisman Trophy candidate, but the Tigers feature a stellar quarterback of their own: Riley Ferguson, who's on several National Watch Lists for the nation's best quarterback.

Will he press to keep up with Rosen on Saturday?

"I just have to make sure I'm reading my keys and getting us into the right play." Ferguson said. "I can't worry too much about the other team. or what they're doing. We have to make sure we're doing the right thing and if we do that, we give ourselves a chance to be successful."



Kickoff for the Tigers and Bruins set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

