2 shot in convenience store parking lot

Two people were shot in the parking lot of a South Memphis convenience store on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the corner of Vance Avenue and Lauderdale Street just before midnight.

Police said there was an attempted armed robbery before the shots were fired, but the store's clerk said it started with a fight.

"I started to notice voices started to raise," the clerk said. "It must have been some altercation, but two minutes or three minutes after they walked out of my store, shots started to fire."

Both victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

