3 wanted for burglary attempt

Three men are on the run after an attempted aggravated robbery on Wednesday night.

The suspects entered A N B Food Market located on 2134 Lamar Ave. on September 13 around 11:30 p.m. They pointed handguns at the cashier and another man in the store and demanded money.

One victim pulled out their own handgun and the suspects left the scene without taking anything.

All suspects were dressed in hoodies and wore bandanas to cover their faces.

If you know who these men may be, contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.