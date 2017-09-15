3 guns stolen from Bass Pro Pyramid

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man that stole three guns from Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

Investigators were called to the store around 1 p.m. on September 9. They said the suspect got inside through an unlocked store.

Three guns were taken from the store.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

