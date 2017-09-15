TN students graduating at record pace

High school seniors in Tennessee are graduating at a record rate.

In 2017, graduation rates showed 89.1 percent of students in the state completed high school and in Shelby County, the overall distract rate was 79.6 percent.

"While we recognize we still have lots of hard work to do to achieve our goal of 90 percent on-time graduation by 2025, we're very proud that our hardworking educators continue to move our students in the right direction," Shelby County Schools said in a statement.

Soulsville and Middle College topped the bar with a 100 percent graduation rate.

Germantown High students completed the year with a 96 percent rate and Whitehaven with at 91.7 percent.

