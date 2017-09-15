Bobo trial day 5: Gruesome details shed light on murder

After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.

Jason Autry testified for hours, explaining his relationship to Zach Adams and how he was with Adams when Bobo was murdered.

Autry, who is charged in the murder alongside Adams, who is on trial, exchanged his testimony for the removal of the death penalty in his sentence.

According to Autry, Holly's cousin Natalie Bobo, a stripper, was the link between Holly and Adams.

He told the jury that Adams was at Bobo's house the morning of the kidnapping to teach her brother Clint how to make meth, and the kidnapping was spontaneous when Bobo interrupted them.

The first three days of the trial were capped off with DNA and personal items recovered from the woods, a startling testimony of a murder threat by Adams' ex-girlfriend, and an emotional mother collapsing on the stand.

The trial will continue Friday at 9 a.m. You can watch live on WMCActionNews5.com.

