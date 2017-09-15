Middle school student missing after not boarding bus

Memphis Police issued a city watch for a missing 13-year-old runaway.

Jaden Willoughby was last seen walking towards the buses at Kate Bond Middle School on September 14. Instead of boarding a bus, he texted his brother saying he missed the bus and he has not responded since then.

According to police, he was disciplined at school that day and he left the school office upset.

Willoughby weighs around 160 pounds and is 5’6. He was last seen with his orange and black backpack, wearing a blue polo shirt with khakis and a white shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Willoughby, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

